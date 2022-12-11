Baseball bat assault suspect plea delayed

Dec. 11—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat in June nixed his own plea Friday over a question of parole eligibility.

Brian H. Parker, 49, was set to plead guilty to a first-degree assault charge, in exchange for serving 10 years in prison and the Commonwealth agreeing to not file a persistent felony offender enhancement against him.

The plea, according to assistant Commonwealth's attorney Gary Conn, was approved by the victim.

However, as Parker was going through the guilty plea process, he asked Judge George Davis if he would be parole-eligible after serving 20% or 85% of his sentence.

"I've heard mixed things on that and I don't have an answer," Parker said via Zoom from the Boyd County Detention Center. "I thought it was 20%. Either way, I'm guilty."

Davis paused the hearing and went into recess in order to allow public defender Caleb Hurt to speak to his client over the phone.

When Hurt returned, he requested a week to try again, stating he needed to meet with his client.

Davis scheduled a hearing for Jan. 20, 2023, with the warning that he'll have to consider whether or not he'll accept the plea.

Under the law, first-degree assault would constitute a violent offense wherein 85% or 20 years would need to be served before seeing the parole board, whichever comes first.

Parker is accused of striking a woman during an argument at the Bluegrass Inn on June 23, severely injuring her arm and shoulder.

