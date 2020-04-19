Baseball to beaches: Coast is different 10 years after spill

In this March 13, 2020, photo, the "Turtle Runner" ferryboat, which transports people from downtown to the beaches, and was funded with money from BP due to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, leaves dock in Pensacola, Fla. As oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. But this much is clear: From a baseball stadium and beaches, to roads and a seashore ferry, with island and coastal restoration sprinkled throughout, life along the Gulf Coast is forever changed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — As millions of gallons of crude oil spewed into the blue water of the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, coastal residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. A decade later, it's not: The Deepwater Horizon disaster changed the five-state region dramatically, with a flood of post-spill spending and memories of the catastrophe altering landscapes and attitudes along bayous and beaches.

Not only have many cities and economies bounced back, they're seeing new life and business in ways unforeseen during what locals call the “summer of oil.”

The spill that began April 20, 2010, killed 11 workers on an oil platform and marred miles of coastline from Texas to Florida. Money to corral the oil, clean estuaries and prop up economies began flowing shortly after the disaster, though much of it came from the 2016 approval of a $20.8 billion settlement that dictated payments by BP through 2031.

There's a complicated web to follow the money. Different amounts are allocated to categories, including ecological restoration, job creation, infrastructure and planning. Each state handles its own projects. There's no single list of all BP-funded projects because states and local governments control different piles of cash.

Use of the money has brought some controversy. Environmentalists sued over some payments; some states have been criticized for putting their share toward business needs over environmental projects.

But this much is clear: From a baseball stadium and beaches, to roads and a seashore ferry, with island and coastal restoration sprinkled throughout, life along the Gulf Coast is forever changed.

In Mississippi, $15 million partially funded a 6,076-seat stadium that lured a minor-league baseball team to Biloxi. The Shuckers came from Huntsville, Alabama — 415 miles (667.88 kilometers) away — providing an entertainment alternative to casinos, though Mississippi was widely questioned for funding a sports venue rather than environmental repair or something with year-round impact.

Now, families spread out across the park's blue seats while gamblers play the odds nearby at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino. Concessions include coastal favorites such as shrimp and grilled oysters. A youth clinic last year drew dozens of kids who took the field with pros.

Two hours east, in Gulf Shores, Alabama, a new beachfront hotel and park improvements funded with recovery money are drawing visitors and giving residents new ways to get outdoors.

The hotel and conference center is on the site of an old state park lodge destroyed by Hurricane Katrina five years before the spill. Alabama used about $65 million in settlement money to construct the hotel and improve the surrounding beachfront state park, with miles of new trails.

The additions helped boost tourism spending by more than 70% to $15.6 billion in 2018, which helped restaurants, stores, water parks and golf courses stay full.

But the project officials touted as Alabama tourism's “crown jewel” hit plenty of bumps before its 2018 opening. Environmentalists sued Alabama and said it illegally used money meant to restore natural resources. That resulted in a 2017 settlement providing millions of dollars for the public access, recreation and natural resource protection besides the hotel.

Just a couple miles away in Orange Beach, tourists returned after the oil stopped. Tractors and equipment now used to groom beaches were purchased with BP money soon after the spill. So was the metal building where lifeguard stands and other equipment is stored.

BP money is helping widen a main road. Tourists using a parking lot near a beach probably don't know it was paved for temporary storage of spill-response equipment in 2010. The town even has leftover, unused cloth barriers like those that sopped up oil around bays and estuaries.

“There was an unprecedented amount of money that flowed because of that spill,” said Phillip West, who oversees coastal management for Orange Beach, which got more than $10 million in spill money.

Just over the state line in Pensacola, Florida, two 150-passenger ferries purchased with $4 million in BP funding now shuttle folks to Gulf Islands National Seashore. There, another $10.9 million from the settlement was used to remove 720 dumpster loads of asphalt from roads torn up by hurricanes Ivan and Katrina. Just before the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown, people boarded the ferry “Turtle Runner” for miles of pristine beaches for sunbathing and fishing.