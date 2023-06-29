Baseball coach sexually assaulted 8 boys on team trips, feds say. He’s pleaded guilty

A Texas youth baseball coach accused of sexually assaulting players on his team pleaded guilty to child exploitation charges, federal officials said.

Adam Dale Isaacks, a 40-year-old Little League coach in Evadale, came under investigation in 2021 following a report of sexual assault, according to a June 28 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas and previous reporting from McClatchy News.

An attorney for Isaacks could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Isaacks, a resident of neighboring Lumberton and “a trusted member of the community,” reportedly sexually assaulted eight members of his team between 9 and 11 years of age, officials said.

On multiple occasions, Isaacks transported the victims out of state before engaging in illicit sexual conduct, officials said, adding that the trips were corroborated by witness testimony and other records.

Isaacks pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of sexual activity on June 28.

He faces between 10 years and life in prison, officials said. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Isaacks has been in jail since his arrest in December 2021 and will remain in custody until his sentencing, according to WICS.

“There’s nothing worse than knowing that your child has been sexually abused,” Cade Bernsen, an attorney representing victims’ families, told the outlet. “What these parents have gone through is worse than any nightmare.”

Lumberton is located about 100 miles northeast of Houston.

Wife poisons husband, then writes kids’ book on grief, cops say. His sister is suing

Mom turns in 14-year-old son wanted in deadly shooting, Louisiana police say

18-year-old drowns as campers and staff rush to help at Michigan campground, cops say