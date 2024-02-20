Baseball equipment stolen from Cobb high school. Community helps replace items within 24 hours

Cobb County Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs recently had equipment stolen from its baseball facility.

Hillgrove High School Baseball posted on its Facebook page, saying the team had several bats and gloves stolen from its field house.

Luckily, the equipment was all replaced within 24 hours, according to the team’s coach David Richardson.

“The response to the break-in and theft of baseball equipment at Hillgrove High school has been overwhelming. In a period of less then 24 hours we have been able to replace all of the bats and gloves that were stolen from the players,” Richardson wrote in the post.

“We are moved that the community has reached out so quickly to help. This includes families of this program, our sponsors, other high school programs, colleges, andeven people we do not know have come out to support. We cannot thank you enough. We appreciate all you have done and are humbled by your generosity,” the team added.

It is unclear exactly how much equipment was stolen and if there are any suspects.

Cobb County police are investigating this incident.

