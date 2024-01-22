With baseball out, Leland now in search of next 'destination' attraction

Development remains the likely future of a 1,400-acre site near Leland, even as officials pause talk of a minor league baseball stadium there.

While the town of Leland may not see a minor league baseball stadium any time soon, town officials say development remains inevitable and other projects could be on the horizon.

At the regular meeting of the Leland Town Council on Thursday, David Hollis, Leland's town manager, announced the town and REV Entertainment had made the “mutual decision” not to proceed with the effort to build a minor league baseball stadium in the town after 18 months of discussion and information gathering.

Discussions between the town, Brunswick County, REV Entertainment and other parties began in June 2022 regarding a 1,400-acre site along U.S. 17 near Leland.

The proposed public-private partnership was threefold: a public entity (Brunswick County or the town of Leland) would pay for the construction of the stadium; REV Entertainment would match the cost of the stadium with an investment in the surrounding development, creating an entertainment district; and Jackeys Creek Investors, LLC, the property owner, would offer the land and add some 9,950 housing units, as well as retail and office space.

Brunswick County rescinded interest in financially supporting the stadium project in April 2023, but the town continued exploring the opportunity and considering its options. The town funded an economic impact study, the results of which were presented in October 2023, which found the construction of the stadium itself would cost over $105 million in public dollars but the development as a whole could have eventually generated billions of dollars in revenue and jobs.

Here’s what’s next for the 1,400-acre site and the town's attempts to find a new entertainment project.

Development remains likely

Hollis made it clear the “pause” on the stadium project would not extend to the rest of the multi-use development.

“There are many who have expressed the idea that stopping baseball in Leland will stop the development in which it is proposed,” Hollis said. “That is very unlikely.”

The property is located in unincorporated Brunswick County, near Leland’s Brunswick Forest and the Walmart on U.S. 17. Leland has seen continued population growth and, with it, continued residential and commercial development. Hollis said that won’t stop because this proposal is off the table for now.

“Like other vacant land in the region, the properties in and around Leland are very likely to develop with additional residential and commercial uses,” Hollis said. “There is a market demand for the area resulting in increased population, and all that comes along with it.”

The 1,441-acre parcel is currently vacant and surrounded by incorporated Leland land on all sides. It’s prime real estate, located nearby the U.S. 17 strip in Leland that has been heavily developed in recent years with commercial and residential space.

Presently, the town is unable to annex land pursuant to an annexation moratorium which passed into state law last year. That moratorium prevents the town from annexing land and does not indicate when that power may be restored.

However, town leaders clarified that the law does not apply to any petitions for voluntary annexation that were executed by March 1, 2023, and because this project was in the works earlier than that date, this property could be eligible for annexation into the town despite the law.

Town open to 'destination' project options

The wooded area near Meadow Park in Brunswick Forest, which was the proposed site of a minor league baseball stadium, will likely see commercial or residential development.

Over the last year, town officials have reiterated the baseball stadium project was being considered largely as an effort to bring a destination attraction to the town.

Barnes Sutton, economic and community development director for the town, said there is a desire among residents to add more character and uniqueness to Leland.

“There’s a clear desire for Leland to create a place with community character that can become a destination,” Sutton said in a news release following the presentation of the economic feasibility study. “Residents have expressed that the focus of our economic development efforts should be to diversify options for retail, dining, high-paying jobs, and high-quality healthcare. This study is a major step to identify a path forward to do just that. Bringing something transformational to not just Leland, but the region, requires responsible long-term planning and innovative approaches to create something truly unique.”

Leland officials are open to ideas that could bring a "destination" attraction similar to nearby Wilmington places such as the Riverwalk and Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

The city of Wilmington, Leland's nearby neighbor, has attractions such as its Riverwalk, Live Oak Bank Pavilion and the Battleship North Carolina, among others, and the young town is hoping for an attraction of its own to offer.

While that “destination” may not be a combined baseball stadium and entertainment venue, Hollis implied the town is considering other ideas.

“The town of Leland continues to be open to ideas, creative projects, innovative developments, public-private partnerships and other unique proposals,” Hollis said, “and will explore them when presented as is appropriate for a town in a growing region and is good governance.”

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Without baseball in Leland, what's next for vacant stadium property?