Baseball player turns the tables on young fan
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Hudson Valley Renegades player Anthony Volpe turned the tables on a young fan by asking him for his autograph.
Hudson Valley Renegades player Anthony Volpe turned the tables on a young fan by asking him for his autograph.
Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez obliterated a pitch to straightaway center field for his longest home run with the team.
“I’m feeling great, good to be back. It’s good to get on with business as usual,” the coach said in his first appearance since leaving Arrowhead in an ambulance Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau easily advanced to the Round of 32 on Wednesday at the Professional Long Driver’s Association World Championship.
The St. Louis Cardinals finally had their franchise-record win streak snapped at 17 games after Wednesday night's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]
Bryson DeChambeau’s long-drive debut will extend at least another day – and after Tuesday’s performance, likely longer.
Jock Ervin, crew chief for Steve Johnson, expected to miss rest of the season.
"We never forced him to look in the mirror."
Week 4 brings some difficult matchups for players who are usually automatic starts. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)
With the Braves closing in on a division title, Max Fried wanted to pick up where Charlie Morton left off the night before. Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title. The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one.
The Yankees saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, as they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-5.
Team Penske announced its lineup of driver-crew chief pairings for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series on Wednesday, introducing two new combinations for the three-car effort. • No. 2 Ford: crew chief Jeremy Bullins with driver Austin Cindric • No. 12 Ford: crew chief Jonathan Hassler with driver Ryan Blaney • No. 22 Ford: crew chief […]
Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired and the team banned from league governance matters following an investigation.
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum was nearly taken out at the legs by Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu in Monday's game at Comerica Park.
Devin Williams, the Brewers' premier eighth-inning setup man, will likely need to undergo surgery to place a plate in his throwing hand.
The Mets are about to embark on what should be an intriguing offseason. Here are five questions Sandy Alderson should answer with it close to getting underway.
Week 6 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings.
Giancarlo Stanton launched a mammoth three-run homer to help carry the Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays.
One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.