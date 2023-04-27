Baseball-sized hail and bigger pounds Texas and Florida
Severe storms slammed both Texas and Florida from April 25-26 with massive hail.
Golf ball-sized hail like recent Florida storms can damage homes and cars and bigger pieces can kill you.
The National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents in central Texas to remain “vigilant and weather aware” as several training supercells moved through the region on Wednesday, April 26.Hail up to four inches in diameter fell in Waco, the NWS reported.Video from Twitter user @Wilcojoe761 shows the heavy hailstones splashing down into his backyard pool in Waco. “Those are baseball-sized hails mixed in with golfball-sized hail,” a voice comments in the video. Credit: @Wilcojoe761 via Storyful
Severe weather moving through Texas unloaded big hailstones in Dublin, making big splashes in this pool and sending a bull running for cover.
Someone sure has beef with Mother Nature after strong thunderstorms pelted a Texas town with large hail.
Cow gets caught in the crosshairs of a hailstorm in Dublin, Texas on Wednesday. The cow made it to safety.
April showers bring golf-ball size hail? Tweets, Instagram posts show severe storm aftermath in Melbourne, Vero Beach, Palm Bay, Jacksonville area
Large hail bounces off the roof of a home in Melbourne, Florida on Wednesday.
Photos and videos from the Sunshine State show residents and their homes being pelted by hail.
Damaging hail and strong winds will be the biggest threat from the storms Wednesday.
Juan Hernandez, Meteorologist for NWS Fort Worth, says Texas could see baseball-sized hail from severe storms as they develop on Wednesday.
