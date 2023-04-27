Baseball-sized hail and bigger pounds Texas and Florida

Storyful

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents in central Texas to remain “vigilant and weather aware” as several training supercells moved through the region on Wednesday, April 26.Hail up to four inches in diameter fell in Waco, the NWS reported.Video from Twitter user @Wilcojoe761 shows the heavy hailstones splashing down into his backyard pool in Waco. “Those are baseball-sized hails mixed in with golfball-sized hail,” a voice comments in the video. Credit: @Wilcojoe761 via Storyful