Which Baseball Team Should Manny Machado and Bryce Harper Sign With – If They Care About Taxes?

We're still in the middle of baseball's hot stove season - the sport's offseason, when franchises juggle their rosters via trades and free-agent signings. There are dozens of free agents looking for contracts with new teams, but let's face it: All eyes are on superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Machado and Harper are asking for contracts worth more than $300 million and, who knows, they just might get them. If so, they'll be hit with some pretty big tax bills to go with the huge salaries. Their federal tax totals won't be affected by which team signs them, but their state taxes certainly will. That's because the bulk of what they earn will be taxed at the highest income tax rate in the state where the team is located, and state income tax rates vary widely. State sales tax and property tax rates differ even more. (Note: Athletes also pay state income taxes in most states to which they travel for road games throughout the season.)

By most reports, there are seven teams still in the running for one (or both?) of these two superstars: the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals. Machado and Harper will have to consider many different factors before signing with any team, but how much money they can make--and keep--will most certainly be a key factor in their decisions. Signing with a team in a low-tax city could save Machado and Harper millions of dollars each year.

We've ranked the teams likely to sign Machado or Harper according to the estimated state tax burden where each team is located (highest tax to lowest). Take a look.

California top income tax rate: 13.3%

Estimated annual state/local income tax bill: $4 million

After trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Cincinnati Reds, it sure looks like the Dodgers will push hard to lure Harper to L.A. (They're not wooing Machado.) But to sign him, the team might have to pay a little more to offset the big state income tax bill the slugger would face in California. At 13.3%, the Golden State has the highest marginal tax rate in the country. This includes the additional 1% levy on taxable income over $1 million. So, a player making $30 million per year for the Dodgers would pay around $3,949,359 per year in California income taxes. That's the largest potential state tax bill Harper is likely to see.

California also has a relatively high sales tax rate (and superstar baseball players tend to buy a lot of stuff!). The state rate is 7.25%, but local governments can tack on additional taxes. In Los Angeles County, the base sales tax rate is 9.5% (and up to 10.25% in certain cities). This is the third-highest rate among the six cities Harper is rumored to be considering.

Harper will want to look at real property tax rates in the L.A. area, too. In Los Angeles County, the median property tax paid in 2017 was $4,044. That also ranks as the third-highest among the possible landing spots for Harper.

New York top income tax rate: 8.82% (plus city tax)

Estimated annual state/local income tax bill: $3.8 million (living in NYC)

The Bronx Bombers have a long history of bringing in high-priced free agents. New York's relatively high income tax rate (8.82%) might not be enough to keep Machado or Harper out of pinstripes, but if they live in New York City, they'll have to pay an additional 3.876% income tax on top of the state tax. With a $30 million-per-year contract, that comes to roughly $3,807,160 if they live in the Big Apple ($2,644,584 living in most other areas of the state).

Sales taxes are not that high in the Big Apple--at least when compared with other cities on the list of contenders. The base state rate is only 4%, but cities can levy additional taxes. Plus, there's a special 0.375% commuter tax in the New York City metropolitan area. For anyone living in New York City, the combined state, city and commuter sales tax rate is 8.875%. That rate is the third-lowest on this list.

However, property tax bills for anyone living in and around the Big Apple can be eye-popping. Those drawn to the bright lights of the big city should know that average real estate taxes in Manhattan, for example, were $8,769 in 2017. That's by far the highest among the cities on our list--almost 75% higher than the runner-up (Chicago).