Baseball's Aaron Rowand sells lavish Vegas mansion with indoor batting cage

Custom-built in 2011, the three-story home features a movie theater, wine cellar, game room and indoor batting cage across 11,000 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Aaron Rowand’s lavish Las Vegas home isn’t for everyone — the three-story mansion crams in a flurry of custom details and clashing styles — but the retired baseball player has finally found a fan. The palatial home just sold for $5.5 million, records show.

Rowand, who spent the twilight of his career with the San Francisco Giants, had the home custom-built in 2011 and put it up for sale three years later. The 11,000-square-foot showplace has floated on and off the market a few times since.

Right in tune with Vegas’ over-the-top aesthetic, the stone-clad residence sits on a third of an acre in a golf course community. Inside, shades of black, white and gray cover busy living spaces with crystal chandeliers, mirrored ceilings, ornate fireplaces and accents of wrought iron, stacked stone, hardwood and tile.

A sweeping staircase wraps around a piano nook near the entry, and farther in, there’s a step-down living room, indoor-outdoor family room and massive kitchen with a marble island and rounded breakfast nook.

Amenities fill out the lower level. There’s a movie theater, game room, wine cellar, wet bar, gym, office and indoor batting cage. The master suite — complete with a sitting room and fireplace under coffered ceilings — sits upstairs. It’s one of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Stone patios span the backside of the home, where an infinity pool with a fire pit and swim-up bar takes in fairway views. An outdoor kitchen completes the scene.

Rowand, 42, played for the White Sox, Phillies and Giants during an 11-year career, making one All-Star team with Philadelphia and winning two World Series titles with San Francisco.

Julie Baecker of Simply Vegas held the listing. Nichole Teter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties represented the buyer.