New Web-Based AutoML Tool from SensiML Makes AI for IoT Easier than Ever

- AutoML workflow now based on a new standalone web-based application

- Empowers IoT device developers without data science expertise

PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent IoT endpoints, has released a new web-based AutoML tool with a simple but powerful user interface which makes it easier than ever for developers to implement AI for their endpoint IoT applications. This new tool is an evolution of the company's industry-leading Analytics Studio, a core component of the SensiML Analytics Toolkit Suite.

The new SensiML Analytics Studio is a standalone web-based application designed for users without data science expertise. Since it is a browser-based tool, there is no need for developers to download or install software locally. It features UI-driven AutoML capability with sophisticated but intuitive controls, allowing users to quickly configure the software, obtain results, tune and iterate. New visualization and reporting features provide clear and easy-to-understand feedback.

For data scientists and machine learning experts, SensiML will continue to provide a separate version of the tool with a Python language interface. This version, called SensiML Analytics Studio Notebook, gives users programmatic access to SensiML Cloud and all of its associated functionality for building optimized ultra-compact ML sensor algorithms for consumer, industrial, automotive, and commercial, and agricultural IoT applications.

Both versions of Analytics Studio will also continue to complement The SensiML Analytics Toolkit Suite which provides a complete design flow for developers to build intelligent endpoints from start to finish, including raw signal capture, data insight labeling, algorithm generation, firmware code generation, and test/validation and support.

"The SensiML Analytics Toolkit was designed to simplify developing AI for IoT applications – making it possible for a single user or small development team to implement a complete AI-based solution for IoT endpoints," said Chris Rogers, SensiML CEO. "The new browser-based Analytics Studio improves the user experience through a sophisticated yet simple to use interface, so building intelligent sensor algorithms is easier than ever."

Availability

The new web-based SensiML Analytics Studio is available now. Interested developers can visit this link to download a free trial version of the software. For more information on SensiML, please visit www.sensiml.com.

About SensiML Analytic Studio

Analytics Studio filters and optimizes labeled sensor data through machine learning algorithms. It generates a device optimized SensiML Knowledge Pack (event detection algorithm) which is then ready to be installed in the local microcontroller's flash memory. The Knowledge Pack can detect events without reliance on cloud processing, creating an independent "smart node". Analytics Studio includes the following features and capabilities:

AutoML code-generation engine

Classic ML classifiers thru xNN algorithms

Automatic or Directed Feature Engineering

Simple Web Application Interface

Python Client Option for Data Science Experts

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.





View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-web-based-automl-tool-from-sensiml-makes-ai-for-iot-easier-than-ever-301041756.html

