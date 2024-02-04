Work-based learning works best. Here's why | Guestview

There’s nothing like hands-on experience to help you understand the ins and outs of a profession. At George Stone Technical College, we offer a unique mix of classroom education and on-the-job training with most of our programs. When starting out in a new industry, you have to learn the procedures, terminology, and processes that are important in a skilled profession, which we cover in the classroom. We also ensure that our students have work-based experiences as a central part of our training.

In a relatively short period of time, anyone can have the opportunity to work in real-world situations, with the proper tools and equipment, and can earn industry certifications that are nationally recognized in their trades. This work-based educational approach provides students with the knowledge and skills that will help them connect school experiences to real-life work activities and future career opportunities.

Focused curricula

Unlike traditional colleges and universities, our work-based learning model enables students to focus purely on their chosen field and become a skilled expert in that industry. For example, if you’re in the aviation mechanics program, every day you’re going to learn about airplanes, including the math, physics, and electrical systems needed to repair and maintain planes. Students work on real airplanes in the aviation mechanics shop to learn how the airplane mechanics affect the dynamics of flight that they've already learned in the classroom.

Our students receive a great specialized education in their chosen profession, so they can immerse themselves in that topic without other academic requirements. When their program is complete, they will have the skills and experience to get a full-time job in their field. In 2021-2022, 336 students obtained in-field employment after completing their program at George Stone.

Cooperative education

At George Stone, we have a co-op education program available to students once they’ve completed half of their program. So, if they are in a 1,200-hour program, 600 hours of classroom instruction must be complete. Teachers will then recommend students that they feel are ready to go out and participate in the field with a local business or industry partner.

Once hired, our co-op program students will report to their job instead of the school campus every day. Once their job is done and all requirements for their program are complete, they will earn the same industry credential as all of the other students in the program, even though they’ve been employed for half of the time. That hands-on training is invaluable. It works out very well because those students have the advantage of real work experience for a strong start on their resume. It also allows the participating companies to see if students are a good fit for their team once they finish the program. It’s a mutual win-win for our students and participating businesses.

Apprentice programs

Apprentice programs also provide a fantastic work-based learning opportunity where students learn a skilled trade in a specific industry. Our Electrical Apprenticeship program, for example, has been established for 50 years and has an excellent reputation in the community. The Pensacola Electrical GNJ Apprenticeship College consists of four years of on-the-job training and related classroom studies. Apprentices are expected to complete at least 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hours of classroom study each year. During the day, the apprentices work for a participating contractor and attend class one night per week for four hours. This provides a tremendous opportunity for students to work directly with skilled professionals and learn almost entirely from on-the-job training.

The benefits of work-based learning are numerous for both the students and businesses involved in the programs. Work-based learning connects classroom learning to the real world and enables students to use the practical skills they’ve learned. It also gives students the chance to meet and network with other experienced professionals, and observe them in action on the job.

We use the phrase ‘Career in a year,’ that is actually used throughout Florida’s technical colleges, because most of our programs are completed in about a year. George Stone Technical College is open to anyone 16 years of age or older, including dual enrollment for high schoolers. For more information visit: https://www.escambiaschools.org/gstc.

TJ Rollins is principal of George Stone Technical College and Susan Shockley is a co-op/placement coordinator.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: George Stone Technical College | Work-based learning works best