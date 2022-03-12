Basehor man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for fondling two young girls

A Basehor man was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for fondling two 12-year-old girls in 2020.

Austin Jacob Wiles, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Leavenworth County District Court. He pleaded no contest on Feb. 3. He was sentenced Friday to 275 months.

As a part of his sentence, Wiles will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Wiles was accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl on May 28, 2020, near Basehor Elementary School and fondling another 12-year-old girl on June 1, 2020, in the cab of his pickup truck.

At the time of both crimes Wiles, who was then 18, was acquainted with the two girls, according to Thompson.

At the sentencing, one of the victims spoke about her struggles and the self-blame she has felt since the crime occurred, Thompson said.

“Criminals like this make children feel responsible,” he said in a statement. “It’s important for families to have open dialogues about these issues, so if it happens their kids feel safe discussing it with them. In turn, families can report these crimes and others can assist in the healing process.”