Basement full of bullets brings federal charges on former Crane employee

Aug. 30—What began as an inspection for child pornography in Loogootee turned into a federal indictment for thousands of rounds of munitions.

The U.S. Attorney for Southern Indiana reports a federal grand jury has returned an indictment on Timothy L. Guy, 74, Loogootee, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen U.S. government property and possession of child pornography.

Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush says the new charges began with a request from Dubois County Community Corrections.

"They asked our officers to assist in a visit to Guy's home and a search," said Roush. "We found a lot of munitions there and from that point turned it over to the Indiana State Police."

Guy had worked at the Army Ammunition Activity Center at Crane for 38 years. The munitions were found in Guy's basement. The discovery led police to call in both Crane EOD and the ATF.

Officials report they found over 10,000 rounds of various ammunition, several firearms and a large stash of child pornography.

Guy is now facing additional charges of child pornography in Martin County.

He is also facing federal charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of possession of stolen U.S. property. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on each count. He is also facing a federal possession of child pornography count. That penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Investigating agencies in the case are the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Indiana State Police and the Martin County Sheriff's Office.