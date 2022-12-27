The basement of this house for sale is a conversation starter. Take a look and see why

A house on the market in Chesterton, Indiana, for $319,000 comes with a basement that is turning some heads on a popular real estate social media page.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom is 3,720 square feet and considered a “sprawling ranch perfect for a growing family,” the listing on Zillow.com describes. While the home comes with a variety of features including a newer furnace and hot water heater, it’s the lower level that’s drawing attention.

“The lower level has a HUGE great room with (a) bar perfect for entertaining and lots of storage throughout,” the listing says.

The level has a sunken conversation pit and a bar that looks like something straight out of “Mad Men” or some other glamorous series set in the 1960s, photos show.

It even caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlight unique homes for sale.

“The conversation pit could easily be restored into something more modern looking,” one person observed. “Maybe a dark color for the walls and paint over the fireplace bricks? I’m thinking white for the sake of contrast?”

“What a cool inspiration room! I’d love to restore and remodel this house!” another said.

“It looks like a mad love child between Spanish colonial, Star Trek and an abandoned Kmart,” someone joked.

“I love parts and absolutely hate parts,” one person noted.

“Omg this is an absolutely awesome MCM home and that bar is too cool,” another commented.

“Tear up that carpet and put in some tile and you’ve got a nice looking Mexican restaurant,” someone tweeted.

“Everyone sees ‘conversation pit’ and thinks ‘I’d use that all the time,’” one person said. “I see that and think ‘bench made of carpet with no cushioning and no back support. I can’t even fill it with plastic balls because of the fireplace.’”

The house is “under contract,” according to the listing.

Chesterton is about 45 miles southeast of Chicago.

