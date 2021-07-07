Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured

·3 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters and American troops foiled an attack with drones Wednesday on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces said. In neighboring Iraq rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops, inflicting three minor injuries.

The spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition Col. Wayne Marotto said that at around 12:30 p.m. Al-Assad Air Base in western Iraq was attacked by 14 rockets that landed on the base and perimeter. He said that Force Protection defensive measures were activated, adding that “at this time initial reports indicate 3 minor injuries. Damage is being assessed.”

He did not say whether those injured were Americans.

In Syria, the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led SDF said in a statement that drones were used in the attack on the al-Omar oil field in Syria's eastern province of Deir el-Zour. It added that the attack was foiled and more details will be released later in the day.

Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes on eastern Syria killed six Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.

Wednesday's attack occurred at around 10:15 a.m. the SDF said adding that "early reports confirm that the attack was foiled and did not cause any damages.”

Al-Omar base was attacked with two rockets over the weekend without inflicting any casualties, according to the SDF and Syrian opposition activist. The U.S. military denied there were any attacks on Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the drones took off from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters in the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen. It added that the drones were shot down.

Drone attacks against the U.S.-led coalition in Syria have been largely uncommon.

Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the SDF to fight against the Islamic State group.

Thousands of Iran-backed militiamen from around the Middle East are deployed in different parts of Syria, many of them in areas along the border with Iraq.

The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia vowed on Monday to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a U.S. airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month. Abu Alaa al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada said the attack will be a military operation everyone will talk about.

The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks — most of them rocket strikes — that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. More recently, the attacks have become more sophisticated, with militants using drones.

Late Tuesday, the counter-terrorism unit in Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region reported a drone attack on Irbil airport, near where U.S. forces are based. The statement by the counter-terrorism unit said the attack caused no damage, though the missiles fell in open fields and set fires.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban attack capital of northwestern Afghan province

    Taliban insurgents on Wednesday reached the entry points to the capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province, officials said, causing panic among local people and prompting prisoners to break out of the city's prison. Provincial governor Husamuddin Shams told Reuters the Taliban had attacked the city of Qala-e-Naw from three directions in the morning and Afghan security forces were fighting them back. "Qala-e-Naw was in a state of disarray as security forces and people do not know what to do now," said Abdul Aziz Bek, head of Badghis provincial council.

  • Ex-US Marine Whelan to request transfer from Russia to U.S. to serve sentence -RIA

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The defence team of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced last year to 16 years in a Russian jail, will ask a Moscow court to move him to the United States to serve his sentence, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday. Russia convicted Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. Whelan had said he hoped to be freed as part of a prisoner swap, a topic President Vladimir Putin discussed with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at a summit last month.

  • Chinese researchers propose deflecting 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets

    Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 of China's largest rockets to practice turning away a sizable asteroid - a technique that may eventually be crucial if a killer rock is on a collision course with Earth. The idea is more than science fiction. When it arrives a year later, the NASA spacecraft will crash-land on the smaller of the two rocky bodies to see how much the asteroid's trajectory changes.

  • The U.S. Is Leaving Afghanistan, the Taliban Is Growing in Power, and Education for Girls and Women Is Already at Risk

    It was one of the key success stories of the U.S.-led intervention. Can it survive the withdrawal?

  • China wants cross-border aid and sanctions relief for Syria

    China said Tuesday it wants the U.N. Security Council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters after closed briefings to the council and a discussion among members on a draft resolution to continue cross-border deliveries that he hopes “with more diplomatic efforts we can find a solution” -- not just on cross-border aid.

  • The Taliban was reportedly surprised by its sudden surge of success in Afghanistan

    The Taliban was reportedly surprised by its sudden surge of success in Afghanistan

  • ‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate mistakenly freed from NC jail after posing as jail mate

    US marshals called in to help find the escapee. Here’s what happened next.

  • Camp Pop: US basketball team opens Olympic practice in Vegas

    Gregg Popovich knows he doesn’t have to spend a whole lot of time teaching the game of basketball to his U.S. Olympic players. Popovich’s message in the first team meeting on Monday night and in the first practice on Tuesday was simple and similar, in that he wants the unit to find a way to jell quickly — knowing that many of the international teams they’ll face at the Olympics have played together for years. “We’ve got to take advantage of their abilities, their strengths and play together, play for each other, with one thought in mind,” Popovich said.

  • Watch: Jonathan Ogden throws out first pitch at Camden Yards

    Watch: Jonathan Ogden throws out first pitch at Camden Yards

  • Iran hosts high-level Afghan peace talks as fighting surges

    Iran on Wednesday hosted the first significant talks in months between Taliban and Afghan government representatives, a surprise meeting that comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan and districts fall to the Taliban across the country. The high-level peace talks between the warring sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic stalemate and escalating violence.

  • Vacated by Americans, Kabul's Bagram Air Base bustles again as Afghans move in

    Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity on Monday as Afghan forces settled into the vast premises, complete with its runways, barracks, control towers and hospital. American troops handed the base over to Afghan security forces to bring an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history, following an agreement with the insurgent Islamist Taliban last year. “They (Americans) are completely out now and everything is under our control, including watchtowers, air traffic and the hospital,” a senior Afghan government official told Reuters.

  • Both Kansas and Missouri now have laws to help utilities shutter coal power plants

    ‘Securitization,’ is an obscure term that could have a big impact on the growth of clean energy.

  • Vietnam's biggest city sees panic-buying over virus lockdown fears

    Anticipation of stricter movement curbs triggered panic-buying in Vietnam's economic hub Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday, the epicentre of its coronavirus outbreak, while media reported unrest at a city jail where dozens of inmates were infected. Resident Truong Thi Ngoc said wet markets had closed and finding food was difficult. Vietnam has quickly contained most coronavirus outbreaks but its current one has lasted more than two months.

  • In Myanmar, the military and police declare war on medics

    Hidden away in a Myanmar monastery, this safe haven had sprung up for those injured while protesting the military’s overthrow of the government. In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care — and on doctors themselves, who were early and fierce opponents of the takeover in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers, dubbing them enemies of the state.

  • Canadian man gets 5-year jail, caning for StanChart robbery at Holland Village

    A Canadian man who robbed a Standard Chartered (StanChart) bank branch at Holland Village in 2016 and then fled to Thailand was convicted at the State Courts on Thursday (10 June).

  • The fall of Afghanistan is terrible to watch. That's no reason for the U.S. to stay.

    The fall of Afghanistan is terrible to watch. That's no reason for the U.S. to stay.

  • Pentagon defends Bagram Airbase exit and turnover

    The Pentagon is defending its turnover of Bagram Airfield to Afghanistan's security forces on a day when Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base. (July 6)

  • First hurricane of season, Elsa hovers off Florida Gulf Coast

    VENICE BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) -Hurricane Elsa lurked off the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night, threatening the northern Gulf Coast of Florida ahead of its expected landfall on Wednesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The first hurricane of the season, Elsa was about 65 miles (105 km) southwest of Tampa and moving northward at 14 mph (22 kph), the NHC said in an 11 p.m. ET (0300 GMT, Wednesday) advisory. A former tropical storm that doused Cuba with heavy rainfall and claimed at least three lives in the Caribbean, Elsa strengthened to hurricane force as it moved toward Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

  • The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

    The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

  • Taliban parade weapons seized from Afghan forces as its resurgence grows

    “We will fight them and we will push them back,” a senior Afghan commander told NBC News about the Taliban's gains.