Is BASF India Limited (NSE:BASF) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we’ll evaluate BASF India Limited (NSE:BASF) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for BASF India:

0.08 = ₹2.3b ÷ (₹40b – ₹22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, BASF India has an ROCE of 8.0%.

Does BASF India Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, BASF India’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 16% average in the Chemicals industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside BASF India’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

BASF India reported an ROCE of 8.0% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That implies the business has been improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for BASF India.

Do BASF India’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

BASF India has total liabilities of ₹22b and total assets of ₹40b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 56% of its total assets. Current liabilities of this level result in a meaningful boost to BASF India’s ROCE.