Here’s What BASF SE’s (FRA:BAS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how BASF SE’s (FRA:BAS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, BASF’s P/E ratio is 10.07. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.9%.

How Do You Calculate BASF’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for BASF:

P/E of 10.07 = €63.09 ÷ €6.27 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by BASF earnings growth of 20% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 3.1% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does BASF’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that BASF has a lower P/E than the average (15.3) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that BASF shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with BASF, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

BASF’s Balance Sheet

BASF has net debt worth 31% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On BASF’s P/E Ratio

BASF trades on a P/E ratio of 10.1, which is below the DE market average of 17.6. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.