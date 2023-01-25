Has BASF SE's (ETR:BAS) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

BASF (ETR:BAS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study BASF's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BASF is:

11% = €5.4b ÷ €49b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of BASF's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, BASF seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. However, while BASF has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 5.5% . We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared BASF's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.6% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is BAS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is BASF Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (implying that 40% of the profits are retained), most of BASF's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

Additionally, BASF has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 68% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that BASF's future ROE will be 11% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that BASF has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

