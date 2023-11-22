They’re bashful at first, but given time this cat and dog will shower you with love

Skipper

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 3 years old

Welcome to Gilligan’s Island. Well, in our world, it’s Skipper’s. He’s looking for a Gilligan to go on adventures with, though. Hopefully that’s you. He came to Wayside Waifs after being rescued from a bad situation.

He was very overwhelmed and scared, but now we get to see glimpses of the real Skipper. While he still can be unsure when meeting new people, he now loves to cuddle and play with his toys. He’s a couch potato in training. This smart guy started going to training class and now knows “sit,” “touch” and “look.”

He loves treats, so he’d love to continue his training with his new family. He is still working on his socialization skills with dogs, but he mostly can coexist once he gets the hang of it. He enjoys going on walks, and he is easy to leash. What more could you ask for? Come pick up this castaway today.

Gerald

Gerald

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix, tortoiseshell

Age: 5 years old

Meet Gerald. Her journey begins five years ago. She was an outside kitty, but a family saw that she enjoyed attention. The rest is history, and they rescued Gerald and made her part of their family as an indoor cat.

Unfortunately, someone in the home was terribly allergic to her, but they didn’t have the heart to put her back outside. They called Wayside instead, and here she is. Gerald had a tough time adjusting to shelter life. Going from having so much freedom to being confined to a kennel can be so confusing. Her foster family took her in to make her more comfortable and she was much happier. While it took her time to adjust, each day she becomes more and more confident.

She loves asking for pets on her terms. She’s sweet and curious and enjoys having an active nightlife. But don’t worry — she comes out more in the daytime when she’s comfortable. She’ll choose you every day if you take a chance on her — she just needs love and patience. Come meet Gerald today.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org