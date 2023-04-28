Bashor escapee to be sentenced

Apr. 27—GOSHEN — A Bashor Children's Home teen pleaded guilty to her role in an incident at the alternative home Oct. 10 during Thursday's Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings.

According to police, Nimaoni King, 16, ran away from Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, with two other girls Oct. 10. In the process of escaping the secure facility, the girls allegedly assaulted a staff member and stole her building keys to escape.

Later that day, officers were advised of three young women running on properties near C.R. 30 and C.R. 15 and they were apprehended although two, including King, attempted to resist law enforcement, police said.

At the Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 2, King was also charged with two counts of battery against a public safety official, having allegedly had altercations with two officers at the facility.

King pleaded guilty to one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of resisting law enforcement for the escape on Oct. 10, and both counts of battery for the incident on Nov. 2. Per her plea bargain agreement, she's expected to serve a total of 14 years, with eight suspended on reporting probation. Sentencing is scheduled for May 25.

CHRISTIAN D. LEITER

A man suspected of robbing his friend appeared in Elkhart County court Thursday for a trial continuance.

Christian Leiter, 19, is accused of attacking and robbing a friend in August of 2019, along with Dylan Simon. Police said that the teenage victim informed them that the trio was at Simon's house when an argument ensued over cash and medication that had gone missing. Simon and Leiter allegedly lured the victim into a wooded area nearby and punched, kicked, and stomped on him.

Neighbors produced a video of the suspects. Leiter initially gave officers a fake name and birthday because, he said, he knew he had a warrant. Leiter and Simon were both charged with robbery resulting in injury.

The defense asked for a continuance of the May 15 trial date but added that they expect the case to be resolved before the new trial date, which is scheduled for Jan. 28. A trial status conference is scheduled for Dec. 14.

KEONDRE HARRIS

One of two Elkhart teens charged with armed robbery also had his trial continued during Thursday's court proceedings. Kendre Harris, 17, is charged with a Level 3 felony of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement from a gas station robbery March 23, 2021.

According to police, he and Elijah Coleman, also 17, used a gun to hold up another teenage victim and steal cash outside the Sunny Side Food Mart along Benham Avenue in Elkhart March 23. The victim had met them at the store, believing it was a meet-up to purchase an iPhone for $700, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

Coleman allegedly swiped the cash from the victim and took off running. But the victim chased and pushed Coleman to the ground, which caused him to spill the cash, the affidavit reads. The victim stopped to pick up his money and was able to recover about two-thirds of what was stolen off the ground, according to the affidavit.

As police responded, they caught up to the suspects and arrested them following foot pursuits, according to the affidavit. After they were taken into custody, police said about $140 from the stolen loot was found on Harris. Added to what the victim recovered, a few dozen dollars was still missing from the $700 that was initially taken, according to the affidavit.

Harris' trial was continued from May 15 trial date to Jan. 8.

JA LIAHS M. CURRY

Amended charges have been brought before murder suspect, Ja Liahs M. Curry. Having entered another preliminary plea of not guilty for the three counts, Curry's current charges for the Feb. 11 shooting of Thomas Johnson are murder, criminal recklessness firing into a building, and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 911 received the call at 5:16 a.m. advising that there was a fight outside his apartment and moments later, the caller told officers he heard three gunshots. Elkhart city officers were dispatched to North River Landing Apartments, 2301 W. Lexington Ave. At the scene, they found Johnson, who had been shot and later died at the hospital.

Curry's girlfriend initially told officers that she'd attempted to intervene in a fight involving another man and woman and she fled after being injured, but she eventually admitted that the fight was between her and her boyfriend, Curry, whom she said had kicked, punched, and pistol-whipped her before she escaped, according to court documents. She told officers that she and Curry got into a fight because he wanted to drive home from a friend's apartment, but she believed he was drunk and refused. Later on, Curry reportedly called the woman to apologize for the battery and told him that he'd gone back to his home and that he knew the incident resulted in a death.

Curry was arrested at his home at 608 1/2 N. Second St., Goshen, at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, hours after the incident.

Curry has several cases which were transferred to circuit court, and as a result, also has two attorneys. Jessica Moreno and Heidi Cintron are dividing the cases. A total of nine misdemeanor cases and two lower-level felony cases are currently identified in addition to charges for the Feb. 11 incident.

Curry's trial status conference remains scheduled for Aug. 17, with a bench trial for the misdemeanors that were transferred to circuit court scheduled for bench trial Sept. 18, and the jury trial is scheduled for the same.

CHARLES BORUM

A homeless man who broke into a home on Lambert Court and lived there for a few days in February was sentenced Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers arrested Charles Borum, 64, Elkhart, after the owner of a Lambert Court home came home and found his living room in disarray, with food, trash, and cigarette butts on the ground at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 24.

The owner of the home, James Rose, told officers he was in another state helping his brother fix up his own house and no one was supposed to be at the home he owned at 123 Lambert Court, Elkhart.

Rose also noted hundreds of dollars worth of food missing, but nothing else, and found no one else in the home at the time. Officers found a backpack in the living room and found documentation for Charles Borum. They later found Borum passing by the garage into the backyard of the home, the affidavit reads. Borum initially denied entering into the home, but later told police he was inside, but only for one day, according to court documents.

Borum pleaded guilty via plea agreement March 30 and during Thursday's proceedings, was sentenced to a total of two and a half years on probation for a charge of residential entry, with a burglary charge dropped.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.