Basic police officer training offered by COTC in Coshocton

COSHOCTON — Central Ohio Technical College will offer the peace officer basic training program at the Coshocton campus to benefit Coshocton County residents and people in neighboring counties.

The program is a short-term certificate for entry-level peace officers and can be completed in either an accelerated, one-semester (15 weeks) program or in a two-semester, part-time program. The program will run from Jan. 11 to Aug. 14.

The purpose of the program is to prepare qualified individuals for entry-level positions as peace​ officers through knowledge-based learning, demonstrated skills proficiencies, experiential learning through structural simulation and practical experience in an ethical and professional manner consistent with federal, state and local laws​ enabling them to meet the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission requirements and allowing successful graduates of the program to take the state certification exam.

COTC has received designation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office as an approved STAR Training Center. COTC is the only Central Ohio academy to receive this designation and the fifth in the state of Ohio.

Since 2014, all COTC peace officer basic training graduates have passed the state certification exam. COTC has also ranked in the top two open-enrollment police academies for passing the state certification exam since 2017.

Interested parties can schedule an admissions appointment online or by emailing cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu or call 740-366-9222. For more information, go to cotc.edu/peace-officer-basic-training.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Central Ohio Technical College will offer peace officer basic training