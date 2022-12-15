‘We’re basically losing three family members’: Father shot and killed by son, according to family

A navy veteran was shot and killed by his son, following an argument Monday, according to family.

“He loved so many things, sci-fi. He was a big nerd. He was active with the StarTrek group in Kingsland, Georgia,” Adam Lackey said. “He just loved so many things, and he was always so kind and to everyone. Very active with the church and the scouts.”

Action News Jax first told you earlier this week about an officer-involved shooting on Hyde Park Road on the Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired at a home. A 44-year-old man, later identified by police as Eric Lackey, came outside and pointed a gun at police. Officers gave Lackey “multiple commands” to drop the weapon. One of the three officers fired his department-issued firearm, striking Eric Lackey multiple times. He’s in critical condition.

Inside the home, officers found another man, dead. Family has identified him as Steven Lackey, Eric’s father.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty spoke to Eric’s two brothers about the shooting and death of their father.

“He just loved so much,” John Lackey said. “He loved his grandkids. He had two grandkids, and he absolutely loved any time he got to spend with them.”

John Lackey said his brother, Eric, and his father argued frequently.

Duval County court records show an altercation occurred between Eric and Steven Lackey in November 2021. Steven was telling Eric he needed to treat his girlfriend better, according to the arrest report. Eric became irate and replied, “Stop saying that,” while threatening him, according to the report. Steven told police he doesn’t know what hit him, but he remembers waking up on the floor surrounded by blood. At the time of the incident, Steven told police that Eric does not suffer from any diagnosable mental disorder but “has been on medication before due to some sort of environmental exposure that affects his brain.” Eric was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

John said Eric struggled with mental health issues and refused to get help.

“In his eyes, he had nothing to live for,” John said. “Eric has had a lot of mental health issues, and it really affected him. He just didn’t have the help that he really needed. He refused help, but I wish there was something that could have been done to prevent this. We tried our best.”

The family has experienced so much tragedy in the last 14 months.

“It’s hard because we’re basically losing three family members,” Adam said.

In October 2021, their mother passed away in an intensive care unit, due to COVID-19.

“When she passed, it just ripped everyone apart,” John said.

“It’s really hard to lose both your mom and your dad within a couple of years, and especially due to your own brother,” Adam said.

If you’d like to help the family during this difficult time, you can find information here by clicking here.



