Basildon Council promises to fix recycling sack 'error'

Residents in Wickford, Essex, have to separate items for recycling

An Essex council expects to spend thousands of pounds on new recycling sacks after it made an "error" and ordered the wrong ones.

Residents from Basildon, Essex, were left concerned after rubbish began spilling onto the street from the new recycling bags, which cannot be sealed.

Kevin Blake, the deputy leader of the Basildon Council, said the recycling sacks would be changed.

He added that they were "not fit for purpose".

Residents in Basildon complained that they were left with streets filled with rubbish after the council made changes to the bin rota and collection processes.

Residents used to put all their recycling in a pink bag, but since the new scheme has been introduced they now put paper and card in a blue sack and plastic and metal in a white sack.

The residents said the recycling sacks were not fully sealable.

Council residents have raised concerns over the amount of rubbish on the streets

The council said the separation of the items had meant there was "less sorting by processors", which would help it reach its recycling target.

'Error'

Mr Blake has apologised for the "error" that has been made.

He said he initially picked out a set of recycling bags, which were different to the ones that were ordered.

He said: "We will be getting rid of the bags, we will be trying other forms and that will include other bags that are resealable.

"The ones that we either ordered or the manufactured supplied - were not the ones that I initially saw."

"We still do not know who's fault it is."

He said the current bags acted like a "parachute" when the wind gets in them.

'Litter picks'

Kerry Smith, an independent councillor, said that animals were able to get into the recycling sacks.

Sheelagh Pegg, of Bowers Gifford and North Benfleet Parish Council, who has organised litter picking groups, said: "Let's give [the council] a chance to fix it and see where we are in a few weeks.

"We will have to do litter picks until it is sorted.

"Everybody has been left uncomfortable with the white bags."

