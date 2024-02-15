Basil's B52 to close after 41 years of serving Spartanburg community. Here's what to know

Basil's B52 restaurant announced it is closing after serving the Spartanburg community for 41 years. Its last business day will be March 2.

Lana Pearson, owner of Basil's B52, said the closing is because of increasing rent prices.

"Rent has just gone sky high," Pearson said. "The insurance has gone up, the supplies are ridiculous, and I don't want to have to raise my prices so people can enjoy a good steak. It's just not me, and I don't want to rip anyone off and raise my prices. We are packed and booming, but the prices are so expensive."

However, customers might not have to wait long to get some of their favorite dishes because Pearson has plans to operate a food truck. She said it was an afterthought, but it's a way to continue the restaurant's legacy.

"The menu will be similar, and a few of the items (from Basil's B52) will also be on the menu," Pearson said. "The food truck was an afterthought about two weeks ago. My cousin's wife owns a food truck in North Carolina, and they asked me if I was interested in buying it."

Basil's B52 has been in Pearson's family since 1995, and she remembers working in the restaurant with her aunt. To see it close because of rent prices is heartbreaking to many.

"I worked here as a kid, and my aunt bought it (Basil's B52) in 1995," Pearson said. "My cousin inherited it, and I bought it from him in 2015, but I've been here for 21 years. When I read the comments on Facebook, I would have never dreamed people loved us this much - I felt the love."

Pearson said they want to give a "thank you" to the community on their last day.

"I want to thank everybody for sure, especially after reading all of the comments," Pearson said. "I knew people liked us, but I didn't know they truly loved us."

Joanna Johnson covers community news for the Herald-Journal. Reach her via email at jjohnson@shj.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Basil's B52 closing their doors after 41 years due to high rent.