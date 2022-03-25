Basin Brief: Information sought on possible Quincy homicide

Mar. 25—QUINCY — Quincy Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

"We're investigating it as a homicide," QPD Captain Ryan Green said Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old male victim's name had not been released as of press time Thursday. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Green said.

Police were summoned to the Quincy Valley Medical Center at about 11:40 p.m., according to a QPD press release. The victim had been driven to the hospital by a friend. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The friend told QPD officers the shooting had occurred near what the friend described as the old junior high school in the 400 block of C Street Southeast.

Green said QPD officers have identified some persons of interest in the shooting. A vehicle that was seen leaving the scene has been found and seized as evidence, the press release said.

"It definitely appears to be a targeted attack," Green said.

He added that no motive has been established yet in the investigation.

"There has been talk about gangs, but we haven't been able to confirm any of that yet," Green said.

People who may have information about the shooting are asked to contact QPD Detective Jazzlyn Silva at 509-787-4718.

