Basis Trade Is Back in Japan’s Bond Market as BOJ Meeting Nears

Masaki Kondo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An arbitrage trade that rattled Japan’s bond market last year looks to be back.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The spread between the prices on Japanese 10-year debt and similar-maturity futures has swelled in recent weeks, providing room for so-called basis trades that try to take advantage of the difference. The gap widened as the Bank of Japan bought bonds to support prices in an effort stave off growing wagers that its yield-curve-control policy will end as soon as its meeting this week.

“Some arbitrage trading seem to be going on that involves short positions on cash bonds and long positions on futures,” said Ataru Okumura, a rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. in Tokyo. “The very low amount of bonds left in the market and the increase in BOJ lending of the securities suggest arbitragers may be borrowing bonds” from the central bank to engage in basis trades, he said.

Back in June, a surge in basis trades led to a blowup in Japanese bond markets. The episode began with a small tweak to the BOJ’s debt-purchase plan, which triggered off an unwinding of arbitrage trading in which investors had gone short so-called cheapest-to-deliver 10-year bonds and long bond futures.

Record Lending

Japan’s 10-year futures rose for the first time in five days on Monday, causing the spread with cash bond prices to narrow, indicating arbitrage trading was underway.

A further sign that basis trades are being put on can be seen in rising demand from investors for the BOJ’s debt-lending program. The amount of government debt lent out by the central bank, possibly to short sellers, jumped 53% on Monday to a record ¥7.95 trillion ($62 billion).

The nation’s 10-year yield climbed as much as one basis point to 0.51% on Monday, breaching the top of the BOJ’s targeted celling at 0.5% for a second day. Ten-year bond futures finished the overnight session up 18 ticks at 144.82.

Japanese bond yields are coming under upward pressure amid speculation the BOJ will abandon its yield-curve control policy at its two-day meeting ending Wednesday. The central bank’s decision to widen its trading band for 10-year bonds last month was meant to improve market functioning but has instead fueled bets on further changes. This has required the BOJ to make even greater debt purchases, threatening to reduce liquidity even more.

“If a restoration of bond-market functioning was really the main reason for the BOJ’s policy tweak last month, the central bank would have to abolish yield-curve control this week,” Kazuhiko Sano, chief bond strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, wrote in a research note. “An end to yield-curve control would prompt the market to price in an end of the negative-rate policy and a few more rate hikes, threatening to push yields higher.”

The BOJ purchased a combined ¥1.4 trillion of debt across maturities ranging from one year to 25 years on Monday, and offered to buy an unlimited amount of two-year notes at a fixed yield of 0.03%. These are on top of its daily offer to purchase unlimited quantities of 10-year bonds and futures-linked securities at 0.5%.

--With assistance from Saburo Funabiki.

(Updates futures moves.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Afya (AFYA) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Afya (AFYA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Analysis-BOJ's yield curve control in danger as policy backfires

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is under pressure to change its interest rate policy as soon as Wednesday, after the central bank's attempt to buy itself breathing room backfired, emboldening bond investors to test its resolve. Unlike other central banks that have been aggressively raising rates to battle inflation, the BOJ continues its decades-long attempt to stoke price rises in the world's third-biggest economy, even as inflation has exceeded the bank's target. With investors pushing up Japanese government bond yields, testing the BOJ's policy of yield curve control (YCC), the central bank last month shocked markets by raising its cap on the 10-year yield to 0.5% from 0.25%, doubling the band it would permit above or below its target of zero.

  • China: Plumes of smoke rise from fatal explosion at chemical plant in Panjin city

    Flames could be seen raging as plumes of smoke filled the air after an explosion at a chemical factory in China killed at least two people and injured 34 more.The blast at the plant in Panjin city, Liaoning province, has left a further 12 workers missing, officials said. Local media reported the explosion happened while staff were carrying out maintenance work at an alkylation facility on Sunday 15 January.Firefighters have brought the subsequent blaze under control and are now searching for the missing people. Local media reported that Panjin Haoye Chemical co.Ltd. is an independent refinery and chemical producer.

  • Factbox: BOJ's possible next step as market attacks yield policy

    Markets are testing the Bank of Japan (BOJ), seeking to break its resolve to cap bond yields as soon as its policy decision on Wednesday, as rising inflation challenges the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy. Here are options the BOJ could take to change its yield curve control (YCC) policy, which applies a minus 0.1% rate to some funds parked with the central bank and targets the 10-year government bond yield in a range around zero. The BOJ's decision last month to widen the band around its 10-year yield target has failed to remove market distortions caused by its huge bond buying, instead prompting the market to test the 0.5% upside of the range.

  • European shares near 9-month high as new year rally continues

    (Reuters) -European shares hit a near nine-month high on Monday, albeit in light trading due to a U.S. holiday, with real estate and retail stocks helping offset losses in commodity-linked sectors. In company news, Temenos jumped 8.9% after Chief Executive Officer Max Chuard quit the Swiss financial software company, which has been under pressure from activist shareholders.

  • Investors Heavily Search Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Shopify (SHOP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Alerta en California por nueva tormenta días después que mal tiempo arrasara con poblados

    Al norte de California le está lloviendo sobre mojado luego de que una nueva tormenta les trajera más lluvias intensas, vientos incontrolables y nieve.

  • Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Takes Stake in Alibaba and Pushes for More Stock Buybacks

    Cohen first contacted the Chinese e-commerce giant’s board in August to say he saw the company’s shares as undervalued.

  • Marketmind: China's Q4 data dump

    A batch of top-tier economic data from China, including fourth quarter GDP growth, will grab the spotlight in Asia on Tuesday, and the numbers are not expected to be pretty. Either way, it does look like Q4 GDP, as well as December retail sales, investment and industrial production data will confirm the world's second-largest economy ended last year on an extremely weak footing. Retail sales are expected to have fallen 8.6%.

  • Rio Tinto sees increased volatility as China reopens

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Rio Tinto on Tuesday said that China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions is set to raise near-term risks of labour and supply chain shortages, as it also flagged a strong start to iron ore shipments for 2023. The Anglo-Australian miner said that consumers remain cautious of China's property market, which has been supportive to the economy, and that slowing global demand poses some risk to its exports. Rio looks set to retain its crown as the world's biggest iron ore producer as quarterly iron ore shipments came in slightly ahead of expectations, near the bottom of the year's guidance.

  • China's economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test

    China's economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. "The Chinese economy appears to have ended the year on a weak tone," economists at JPMorgan said in a research note. Beijing last month abruptly lifted its strict anti-virus measures that had severely restrained economic activity in 2022, but the relaxation has also led to a sharp rise in COVID cases that economists say might hamper near term growth.

  • Time for Transportation & Auto ETFs?

    As the pandemic is ebbing, global economy is reopening, resulting an improvement in the supply chain crisis. This is going to benefit auto and transportation sectors.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • Wall Street Analysts Think NIO Inc. (NIO) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Evacuation warning remains in Wilton

    People in Wilton who were evacuation due to flooding threat are allowed to return home. But with rain in the forecast, conditions could change. An evacuation warning remains in effect for the region.

  • This Might Be the Biggest Social Security Mistake You Can Make

    Seniors get a range of choices for claiming Social Security. You can also delay your Social Security claim beyond FRA and boost your benefits in the process. Now, age 70 is generally considered the latest age to sign up for Social Security.

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.

  • 1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

    If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM -- as the company likes to be called now -- could be one of the best dividend stocks to own for the long haul. The company's recently announced 7.7% dividend boost brings the payout to $2.80 per share annually.

  • 4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

    These dividend growers offer a blend of stability and simple operations that are perfect for a beginning investor.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.