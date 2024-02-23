Bask in the final full moon of winter this weekend in Iowa, even if it is a bit smaller

Iowans, step outside in the early morning of Feb. 24 to get a glimpse of the final full moon of the season.

The full moon, called a snow moon, will be a “micromoon,” one that appears slightly smaller in the sky and shines less brightly than other full moons, according to AccuWeather.

When's the next full moon?

The moon becomes officially full for Iowans on Feb. 24 at 6:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Why is it called the snow moon?

The full moon names date back to Native Americans in northern and eastern America in which tribes kept track of seasons by differentiating between each full moon through names, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. Some tribes also refer to this moon as the “hunger” moon due to harsh weather that affected hunting. Though February is, on average, the country's snowiest month, Des Moines is on track for being one of the warmest Februarys on record. So, referring to this upcoming full moon as a snow moon may feel a bit odd, at least for central Iowans.

What will the weather be like for the full moon in Des Moines?

Starting in the evening of Feb. 23, Des Moines can expect a partly cloudy sky that turns clear later in the night, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday morning will be sunny with light wind and a high of 54 degrees, and Saturday night will be clear. Northwest Iowans in the Sioux City area can expect a mostly clear Friday night and a sunny Saturday. Eastern Iowans in the Davenport area can expect a mostly cloudy Friday night that gradually becomes clear and a sunny Saturday, according to the NWS. Visit weather.gov to check your local forecast.

Is this the last full moon?

Yes and no. It’s the final full moon of winter, but the next will occur after the March equinox on March 19.

USA TODAY reporter Doyle Rice contributed to this article.

