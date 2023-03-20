Baskervill will release hospital video of patient's death but not video of jail treatment ... yet

Irvo Otieno, right, is shown in this undated photo with his brother, Leon Ochieng, and mother, Caroline Ouko. Seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Otieno March 6, 2023 in an admissions area of the hospital.

DINWIDDIE — A video purported to show seven Henrico County deputies and three Central State Hospital employees fatally restraining a mental patient earlier this month will be released to the public Tuesday, the Dinwiddie County commonwealth's attorney said, but don’t look yet for a companion video that reportedly shows deputies manhandling the patient in a jail cell.

Ann Cabell Baskervill said in an email to The Progress-Index Sunday afternoon that she does not plan to release the jail footage, but left the door open for a possible release "as things develop” in the case.

“The only value in releasing it would be if it will lead to a more compassionate and understanding society,” Baskervill said. “If it would lead to that, then that is something that we do want to promote. However, I worry that it will be taken out of context.”

The family of Irvo Otieno has seen both of the videos and is encouraging Baskervill to release them, according to their attorneys Ben Crump and Mark Krudys. But Baskervill said in the email she was hesitant because “I’m not trying to step on Henrico’s toes.”

She also said the jail video, which she called “really sad,” should not be “how the world should know Irvo Otieno.”

Otieno, a 28-year-old Kenyan native who lived in Henrico County, died March 6 in an admissions area of Central State Hospital on the outskirts of Petersburg in Dinwiddie County. The prosecution says a preliminary cause of his death was suffocation caused when the deputies and hospital personnel held Otieno down for approximately 12 minutes and in some cases stretch across him. One deputy is reported to have his knee on Otieno’s neck for a period.

Deputies claimed Otieno, who was shirtless, shoeless and reportedly lethargic during the incident, struggled against them, prompting the restraint.

Baskervill originally did not plan to release the video from Central State, but she would do so to oblige Otieno’s family.

She said another reason troubling her about releasing the jail video was feedback she said she was getting from former Henrico inmates and their families who claimed that such treatment was commonplace at the jail. In that video, Otieno is nude and handcuffed in the cell, supposedly surrounded by his own feces.

“If there are a lot of other people who experienced something similar – and the only reason we don’t know about it is because they didn’t die (weren’t murdered) – then I would be more inclined to release it,” she wrote. “But all I have now is anecdotes, and I don’t think that’s enough at this point.”

Prosecutor addresses 'not playing nice' criticism

Baskervill also weighed in on comments made by attorneys for some of the deputies and the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police that she was being too aggressive in the prosecution. She sought all the arrests through a little-known process called “criminal information,” where a prosecutor submits the evidence straight to the circuit court and the court issues a capias for the immediate arrests. It eliminates the need for a preliminary hearing on the evidence before a judge and sends the case straight to the grand jury.

It’s used when the suspect is considered a threat to the surrounding community and/or is considered a flight risk. Baskervill said she took this route because she watched the videos and determined that the deputies could be a threat to the inmates at the county jail.

“I have never minded criticism about me 'not playing nice’ with established interests – that’s fine and fair – but if I alienate too much of society by veering too far out of my lane, then that will be counterproductive,” Baskervill said. “I won’t be pressured either way, though I am receptive to input on this from all perspectives because although I’m a decision-maker, I’m not doing this for me.”

The seven deputies charged are Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Tabitha Rene Levere, 50; Brandon Edward Rodgers, 48; and Kalyell Dajour Sanders, 30. The hospital employees are Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg, Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield, and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie.

Seven of the 10 suspects are being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County. One deputy, Sanders, is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County.

Two of the deputies, Branch and Disse, have been released on bond.

The grand jury will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Dinwiddie County Courthouse.

