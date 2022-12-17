Basketball court shooting leads to decades in prison for man in Henry County

A Henry County jury has sentenced a Henry County man to decades in prison after he was found guilty of shooting a man in the back of the head at a basketball court.

According to a news release, In March 2020, Anthony Armstrong, 20, got into an argument with Christopher Reiner and his friends at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station subdivision in McDonough.

Authorities say there was an exchange of words between Reiner and Armstrong before Reiner got into his car with his girlfriend to leave.

As they were leaving, Armstrong allegedly pulled out a gun and fired seven shots. One of the bullets reportedly went through the back of Reiner’s car headrest and into his head. This caused Reiner to lose consciousness and crash the car.

He was rushed to the hospital and received treatment for his injuries.

During the trial last week, jurors found Armstrong guilty after seeing part of the shooting that was captured on surveillance video. The jury also heard evidence that Armstrong is a known gang member, the release states.

“This victim is lucky to be alive after being shot in the back of the head. Had this bullet taken a different path, we would be here for a murder trial,” said District Attorney Darius Pattillo. “Mr. Armstrong brazenly opened fire in broad daylight in a neighborhood and risked the safety of everyone in the community. We are pleased to see justice served for his actions.”

Armstrong was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years with the first 20 to be served in prison.

