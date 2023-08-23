Basketball Injury Risks Sidelining Burgum From Republican Debate

(Bloomberg) -- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum was injured playing a game of pick-up basketball, raising the question of whether he will be able to attend Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate, a campaign spokesman said.

Burgum was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room Tuesday, and it’s unclear if he will be able to stand for the two-hour event, Burgum spokesman Lance Trover said.

The billionaire founder of Great Plains Software and two-term governor qualified for the debate in late July after his campaign controversially offered $20 gift cards for a $1 donation to meet the Republican National Committee’s requirement for 40,000 individuals donors.

He had planned to use the time on the debate stage to introduce himself to Republican primary voters, with polls showing he still has low name recognition.

Trover said a decision about whether he will attend will be made later in the day. CNN first reported Burgum’s injury.

