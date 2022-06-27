Basketball star Brittney Griner appears for first time since arrest, trial set for July 1

The AV Club

Twenty years after its theatrical release in June 2002, the futuristic thriller Minority Report remains a fascinatingly immersive and remarkably prescient blockbuster. The first film to pair Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise (the director and the star would reteam for 2005's War of the Worlds), Minority Report connected with audiences in a big way, pulling in nearly $400 million at the box office, a huge take for a film at that time.