Baskets to be distributed Saturday

Dec. 15—The annual Christmas Basket program will conclude with the distribution of baskets Saturday at the Food Shelf, 301 N. Elm in Creston.

Creston Kiwanis has had food drives to collect food that will go to assist those who are in need in Union County. Grocery carts were at the food banks and participating banks for people to leave their nonperishable items. Those donations will be divided among the Food Shelf, MATURA and the Crest Area Food Pantry.

Monetary donations can still be left at the Creston News Advertiser, 503 W. Adams. Using a smartphone, organizers said people can open the camera app on their phone, hold their camera over the QR code and a web link will pop up to click on and it will take the donor directly to the Christmas Basket donation portal. The QR code is the graphic included in this story.

It can be anonymous if they choose and they can include a personal message also.

The Christmas Basket fund will also have $10 certificates in the baskets for perishable food items that can be redeemed at Hy-Vee, Fareway or Walmart, all in Creston.

