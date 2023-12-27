Baskin talks bid for 63rd State Senate seat in first sit-down interview

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin is making her case for a potential seat in the New York State Senate.

With Rep. Brian Higgins stepping down next year, Erie County voters could see a game of political musical chairs. One seat that could open up is New York’s 63rd Senate District if Sen. Tim Kennedy wins the special election for Higgin’s office.

Two politicians have thrown their hats into the political arena for that seat on the state’s legislature, including Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski and Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin.

Buffalo Common Council’s final 2023 meeting is last with Pridgen, Wingo

News 4 sat down with Baskin in her first interview about the race to discuss why she believes she is fit for Albany.

“I don’t think you’re going to see one candidate in this race that has built the relationships that I have built and who has had the support to lead the way that I have had,” Baskin said.

She credits her background in theatre at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts as well as Buffalo State for developing that skill.

Baskin was elected to the county’s governing body in 2017, and immediately after she took office in 2018, she was selected to serve as the majority leader. In 2019, she was the youngest person appointed chairperson and has retained that role since, making her run as chairperson one of the longest in county history.

With Baskin setting her sights on Albany, she touted her ability to reach across the aisle to get things done for the residents of Erie County. Among her top achievements, she says, is negotiating the community benefits agreement for the new Bills Stadium, which is a legally binding agreement that will follow the team, not the owners. The deal legally promises specific outreach initiatives as well as a $100 million investment in the county over the terms of the lease.

“This is our money and it was being invested in a private entity,” Baskin said.

Rivera, Scanlon to run for Buffalo Common Council President

This is the first CBA in Bills history and one of the largest agreements of this kind in the NFL.

Baskin has also worked on several policy initiatives in Erie County that she wants to take with her if elected. She says the state needs to prop up small businesses, work on additional criminal justice reform, advocate for environmental health and work with private developers to make sure they are investing in the community when the taxpayers are investing in their project.

Even though she represents Erie County District 2 as a legislator, she says as Chairwoman, she is a leader for all county residents, making her the best candidate for this job.

Statue of David vandalized in Delaware Park

“I’m a relationship builder and you cannot successfully deliver for a diverse group of residents without understanding how to build healthy relationships,” Baskin added.

Baskin says she anticipated this game of political musical chairs, especially as long-serving politicians began seeking other jobs. She encourages voters to do their homework before heading to the polls.

“I knew a shake up was going to come but I encourage the residents of Erie County to rely on their gut, trust their heart and listen. Listen to people who are asking for your vote. Check their record. What have they done for you lately?” Baskin asked.

There will be a special election next year for Rep. Higgins’ 26th District. Kennedy’s seat will be up for election in 2024, so if he heads to Washington, D.C., several people will seek the Democratic nomination for that seat.

Mayor Byron Brown has also expressed his interest in Higgins’ seat.

Also up for election next year are the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and the 23rd congressional district seat held by Rep. Nick Langworthy. For Erie County residents, seats in Albany that are up for election include 60th and 61st state senate districts held by Sen. Patrick Gallivan and Sen. Sean Ryan respectively, as well as the entire assembly delegation.

More political shake-up could come in the Buffalo Common Council next week when a new council president is elected, who would be first in the line of succession for mayor.

Baskin intends to run for legislature chairperson when the body reconvenes next week and will serve out the term of that role while seeking higher office.

Latest Local News

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native and Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.