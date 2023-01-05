Basler Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BSL) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Basler's (ETR:BSL) stock increased significantly by 30% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Basler's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Basler is:

15% = €21m ÷ €140m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Basler's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Basler seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Basler saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Basler's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 1.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Basler fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Basler Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Basler has a low three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

In addition, Basler has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 29%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Basler's future ROE will be 17% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Basler has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

