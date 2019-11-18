Basler's (ETR:BSL) Wonderful 328% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Basler Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BSL) share price. It's 328% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 54% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Basler's earnings per share are down 0.01% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 1.0% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. On the other hand, Basler's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 16% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Basler, it has a TSR of 351% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Basler has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 18% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 35% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Is Basler cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

