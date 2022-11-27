Get with the bass—Beats Studio Buds are on sale for 40% off Cyber Monday on Amazon

Get Beats Studio Buds for 40% off on Cyber Monday.

Beat Studio Buds are $89.95 this Cyber Monday at Amazon, on sale for $60 off.

Minimalist earbuds with Beat aesthetics and an Apple touch, these earbuds nail the basics.

Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in a new set of earbuds, and thankfully Beat Studio Buds are on sale this Cyber Monday for 40% off. With many of the features and much of the quality you'll look for from parent-company Apple's headphones, these Beat Buds are also compatible with Android.

With a standard retail price of $149.95, Beat Studio Buds are significantly discounted this Cyber Monday week. On sale for $89.95 you'll save $40 dollars when you order them on Cyber Monday.

Beats has been an Apple company for several years now, and the Beats Studio Buds share some qualities with Apple's Airpods Pro. Even their sleek design is immediately recognizable as falling within the Apple family, though their logo and some of the specific styling differentiates them.

Our reviewer found the Beats Studio Buds to be comfy in the ears and lightweight enough to wear around without becoming cumbersome. They feature IPX4 sweat resistance, and are easy to connect. They also have solid active noise cancellation at their price-point.

Beats Studio Buds feature about 8 hours of battery charge, but can be recharged twice from their case, for a total of about 24 hours of battery life. With a crisp airy tone, you'll have enough juice to enjoy tracks all day as you travel, or move around the city.

If you're looking for a new set of earphones, the Beats Studio Buds are a great set of wireless earbuds that will work for both Apple and Android devices, get them now for 40% off.

