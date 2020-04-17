Our Take On Bass Oil Limited's (ASX:BAS) CEO Salary

Tino Guglielmo became the CEO of Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) in 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Tino Guglielmo's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Bass Oil Limited has a market capitalization of AU$5.0m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$246k over the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$225k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is US$247k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Bass Oil stands. On a sector level, around 73% of total compensation represents salary and 27% is other remuneration. Bass Oil does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

So Tino Guglielmo is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Bass Oil has changed from year to year.

Is Bass Oil Limited Growing?

Bass Oil Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 128% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 22% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bass Oil Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 50% over three years, many shareholders in Bass Oil Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Tino Guglielmo is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. We'd be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we'd stop short of calling their pay too generous. On another note, Bass Oil has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

