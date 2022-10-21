Bass Pro Shop employee allegedly stole gun, 2 cars from store’s valet parking

A Bass Pro Shop employee in Memphis was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun and two high-end cars at the store’s Downtown location.

On Oct. 18, someone reported a handgun had been stolen from their Jaguar while it was parked in the parking lot at the Brass Pro Shop, according to an affidavit.

The next day, another person reported his Enterprise rental car, a 2020 Infiniti QX 80, had been stolen, and another victim reported their Mercedes stolen.

Both vehicles were taken from the valet parking at the Bass Pro Shop, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Timothy Woodard, 24, was developed as a suspect during the investigation.

On Oct. 20, investigators determined Woodard was an employee, and determined he was at the store.

According to the affidavit, he was taken into custody and agreed to speak with investigators.

During his interview, Woodard admitted to stealing the vehicles by working with several other Bass Pro Shop employees and said he was given keys by an unknown employee.

He’s charged with two counts Theft of Property - Auto $10,000 to $60,000 and Burglary - Motor Vehicle, records show.

