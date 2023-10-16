Bassenthwaite Lake: Views needed on management plans
A five-year plan to protect Bassenthwaite Lake has been produced.
The Lake District National Park (LDNP), which owns the lake, is required to produce a plan protecting its biodiversity for the next five years.
The scheme includes maintaining a lake-user permit system, restricting access to the shore to minimise erosion and annual programmes to tackle invasive plants in the water.
Consultation on the draft management plan runs until 24 November.
Described as the area's "only true lake", Bassenthwaite, which is located between Keswick and Cockermouth, is home to a range of fish including salmon, trout, pike, perch and roach.
It has protection as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and as a National Nature Reserve, where ospreys can be seen fishing during the summer.
LDNP northern ranger team leader Cath Johnson said: "Bassenthwaite is a special lake for wildlife, supporting breeding ospreys and many other flora, insects, birds, and small mammals all year round.
"It's a wonderful place for some quiet enjoyment, as motor craft are strictly managed and sailing, rowing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, fishing, and swimming are all permitted."
The LDNP's plans to protect the lake and wildlife include:
Maintaining a lake-user permit system and no boating zone
Maintaining the current restricted access to the lakeshore
Maintaining a ban on "unauthorised" power craft
Researching developments into the control of New Zealand pygmy weed
An annual programme to tackle invasive species such as Japanese knotweed and Himalayan balsam
Using natural techniques, such as coppicing and willow pegging to stop paths opening
No live baiting
Landowners, lake users and permit holders can respond to the plan over the next five weeks.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.