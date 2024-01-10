Bassett Cancer Institute continues accreditation

Jan. 10—Bassett Cancer Institute has earned continuing accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a national quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

According to a Bassett media release, "The accreditation maintains Bassett's position as one of the longest standing Commission on Cancer accredited programs in the country. Bassett's cancer program has been continuously accredited since 1947."

To achieve the accreditation, the Bassett Cancer Institute underwent a site assessment to confirm the program's compliance with accreditation standards that evaluate the cancer care services offered by the program.

"This was truly a multidisciplinary team effort," said Dr. Alfred Tinger, medical director of the Bassett Cancer Institute. "To all the staff, Cancer Committee members and alternates, colleagues in Surgery, Pathology, Radiology, Palliative Care, Rehabilitation, Social Work, and Administration — we thank you for continuing to provide the best quality of care and support to our patients."

"We are proud to continue meeting the Commission on Cancer's high standards that allow us to maintain this important designation," said Dr. Henry F. Weil, president of Bassett Medical Center and chief clinical and academic officer for the Bassett Healthcare Network. "At Bassett, we aim to not only meet such high clinical standards, but to exceed them whenever possible,"

The Commission on Cancer is a consortium of professional organizations "dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer by setting and raising standards," according to the release. The organization promotes cancer prevention, research, education and monitoring of comprehensive quality care.

As an accredited cancer center, the Bassett Cancer Institute "applies a multidisciplinary approach and treats cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other healthcare professionals that specialize in caring for cancer patients," the release said. "Patients also benefit from comprehensive supportive care from nutritionists, social workers, financial counselors, and nurse navigators to ensure that patients receive the highest level of comprehensive cancer care."

Bassett is a clinical trial site for Alpha DaRT, an investigational treatment for recurrent skin cancers, under the direction of Dr. Timothy Korytko,chief radiation oncologist, and Stephen Iorio, chief radiation physicist and radiation safety officer. Alpha DaRT is designed to deliver a highly potent radiation treatment for solid cancer tumors with localized precision without damaging surrounding healthy tissues, according to the release.

Bassett now also offers radiopharmaceutical treatments with two new therapies: Lutathera, a therapy that can "dramatically" improve outcomes for patients with neuroendocrine cancer, and Pluvicto, a targeted treatment for metastatic prostate cancer, the release said.

Learn more about the Bassett Cancer Institute by visiting bassett.org/cancer-care or calling 607-547-3336.