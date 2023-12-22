Bassett, Helios announce partnership

Dec. 22—Bassett Healthcare Network and Helios Care announced this week they are collaborating to "provide cost-effective and integrated hospice and palliative care to patients in Central New York." The two organizations "are working together to establish a more cohesive and seamless continuum of care services for patients from birth to end-of-life across Bassett's eight-county region," according to a Bassett media release.

As a result of the agreement, the state Department of Health has given approval for Helios Care to expand its services to include Herkimer and Chenango counties, the release said. Currently, Helios Care serves Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties. By adding additional counties, Helios Care will cover the majority of Bassett Healthcare Network's service area.

"Expanded collaboration between Bassett and Helios Care is a natural cooperative effort that will greatly benefit patients and their families in our rural communities," sais Staci Thompson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Bassett. "We work closely with Helios Care every day. Our shared approaches to serving patients advocate for care with the highest quality of life possible, including in-home services for patients with chronic illnesses and home-based end-of-life care."

According to the release, hospice and palliative care are patient-centered services that focus on promoting comfort and quality of life for patients with serious, long-term or terminal illnesses. Care is provided by a team of clinicians, including physicians, nurses, social workers, volunteers, and bereavement counselors. Through in-home care, education, and support, Helios Care's team "empowers patients, their families, and caregivers to make informed choices and be actively involved in care plans," the release said.

As part of the collaboration, Bassett and Helios Care are putting in place an electronically driven referral process that will foster more efficient services between the two organizations, the release said.

"Helios Care is thrilled to work with Bassett Healthcare Network on this innovative initiative," said Dan Ayres, president and CEO of Helios Care. "Helios Care continues to expand our mission, serving patients earlier in their care journeys and fusing palliative care into more holistic approaches to patient care across the lifetime. We now serve close to 90 patients per day with 56 employees and 70 volunteers. Our deeper collaboration with Bassett will offer patients these critical services with more continuous and extended clinical coordination from their care teams in different care settings."

In 2022, Helios Care served more than 580 patients across Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Greene counties, the release said. Throughout 2023, nearly 90 patients have received palliative care and symptom management in cooperation with area healthcare providers. In addition, 555 clients have received bereavement services and support and 33 community bereavement sessions have been offered.

Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said, "Bassett and Helios Care have long worked together to serve the patients of Central New York, and now, working more closely to connect patients and families with a greater continuum of care services, we will continue to build a legacy of superior rural healthcare our family, friends, and neighbors can rely on."