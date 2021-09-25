Basta! Romans say enough to invasion of wild boars in city

TRISHA THOMAS
·3 min read

ROME (AP) — Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort: rubbish-seeking wild boars.

Entire families of wild boars have become a daily sight in Rome, as groups of 10-30 beasts young and old emerge from the vast parks surrounding the city to trot down traffic-clogged streets in search of food in Rome’s notoriously overflowing rubbish bins.

Posting wild boar videos on social media has become something of a sport as exasperated Romans capture the scavengers marching past their stores, strollers or playgrounds.

As Rome gears up for a local election next weekend, the wild boar invasion has been used as a political weapon to attack Mayor Virginia Raggi over the city’s formidable garbage collection problems. But experts say the issue is more complicated and tied at least in part to a booming boar population.

Italy's main agriculture lobby, Coldiretti, estimates there are over 2 million wild boars in Italy. The region of Lazio surrounding Rome estimates there are 5,000-6,000 of them in city parks, a few hundred of which regularly abandon the trees and green for urban asphalt and trash bins.

To combat their growing numbers, Lazio launched a program in 2019 to capture the beasts in park cages for slaughter, and last month approved a new decree to allow selective hunting of boars in some parks, which until now had been strictly forbidden.

Maurizio Giubbiotti, in charge of Lazio’s parks, says the region needs to increase the boar cull from 700 over two years to at least 1,000 annually to get the situation under control.

In Italy’s rural areas, hunting wild boar is a popular sport and most Italians can offer a long list of their favorite wild boar dishes, including pappardelle pasta with boar sauce and wild boar stew. But animal rights groups have been adamantly opposed to mass culling.

Those beliefs are not shared by some urban residents.

“I am afraid of walking on the sidewalk, because on one side there are the dumpsters for the rubbish and they (the boars) jump on me,” said Grazia, a 79-year-old grandmother waiting outside an elementary school to pick up her grandchildren. She did not give her last name.

Just down the street, a family of wild boars was snorting through the trash.

Her concerns are not misplaced: Wild boars can weigh up to 100 kilos (220 pounds), reach 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) in height and measure 150 centimeters (5 feet) long, a not-insignificant threat especially to the elderly and young children.

“We have been invaded here,” lamented Pino Consolati, who runs a restaurant on a busy street corner in Rome's Monte Mario neighborhood. He said families of wild boars routinely wander through his outdoor eating area looking for food. One day this week, he said, his sister found 30 boars outside her shoe store when she left at 8 p.m.

“It is not a pleasant situation,” he said, shrugging his shoulders.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wild boars terrorizing Roman suburb

    Location: Monte Mario, Rome, ItalyBe careful throwing out your garbage in this Roman neighborhoodor you could get run over by wild boars(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) ROME RESIDENT, ROSA CARLETTI, SAYING:"I am afraid. Now there are no boars but when there are I'm afraid. And it didn't happen just once, but many times. Once I saw them, I was going to throw out the rubbish and they came after me because I was carrying a bag with rubbish. I left the bag and went away."The boars come to the city from large parks in the outskirts to rummage for foodand sightings have become common(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) ROME RESIDENT, NUNZIA CAMMINO, SAYING:"With a family of fifteen boars, it's a bit difficult because you get scared. Even walking to school, a normal thing for middle school kids, becomes something dangerous."(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) ROME RESIDENT, LEONARDO ZENOBI, SAYING:"Wild boars always stroll here but we are always careful with them. We are not afraid because we know they won't attack us but we always keep a safe distance from them because if by chance there is a mother with her piglets we risk being attacked."Mayor Virginia Raggi is struggling to shift responsibilitysaying boar control is up to the regional administration rather than the city

  • Wild boar are on the streets of Rome, and they threaten to undermine the city's mayor in an upcoming election

    Wild boar, attracted to rubbish on Rome's streets, are a sign of the city's deterioration, and residents aren't happy that the animals are now a common sight.

  • Maggots ate the flesh of wolves at this NC zoo, feds say. Here’s what else they found

    None of the wolves were under a veterinarian’s care, according to a US Department of Agriculture inspection report.

  • Tribe wins major step toward resuming whaling off Washington

    An administrative law judge has recommended that a Native American tribe in Washington state once again be allowed to hunt gray whales — a major step in its decades-long effort to resume the ancient practice. “This is a testament to what we've been saying all these years: that we're doing everything we can to show we're moving forward responsibly,” Patrick DePoe, vice chairman of the Makah Tribe on the remote northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula, said Friday. DePoe was in high school in the late 1990s when the Makah were last allowed to hunt whales — occasions that drew angry protests from animal rights activists, who sometimes threw smoke bombs at the whalers and sprayed fire extinguishers into their faces.

  • 12 Chinese Dog Breeds That Are Some of the Oldest and Rarest Breeds on Earth

    According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the Year of the Dog are loyal and energetic companions. This may come as no surprise to many Western cultures who have always seen dogs as lovable buddies. But...

  • WEB EXTRA: Wild Boars Take Over Streets In Rome Suburb

    Wild boars have taken over the streets in a suburb of Rome, Italy. A mother and her piglets were seen rummaging through garbage and invading people's yards on Thursday. Boar sightings have become common in the area where they travel in search of food.

  • U.S. projections on drought-hit Colorado River grow more dire

    The U.S. government released projections Wednesday that indicate an even more troubling outlook for a river that serves 40 million people in the American West.

  • Vanuatu to push international court for climate change opinion

    Vanuatu, with a population of some 280,000 people spread across roughly 80 islands, is among more than a dozen Pacific island nations facing rising sea levels and more regular storms that can wipe out much of their economies. "In response to the catastrophic levels of climate change loss and damage faced by this small Pacific nation, Vanuatu recognises that current levels of action and support for vulnerable developing countries within multilateral mechanisms are insufficient," the government said in a statement on Saturday.

  • Inter's dramatic draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

    Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Atalanta which allowed city rivals AC Milan to hold onto first place with their 2-1 win at Spezia, in which Daniel Maldini continued a family dynasty.

  • Drone Footage Shows Impact of La Palma Eruption Amid Continued Volcanic Activity

    Drone footage released on Friday, September 24 shows the impact of the eruption on La Palma as the Cumbre Vieja volcano blew open new vents that spewed lava and other material onto the island.The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN) measured an increase in explosive activity on Friday afternoon. The agency later confirmed that new vents emitting volcanic material had opened.Citing increased dangers posed by the volcano on Friday, authorities in the Canary Islands expanded evacuation zones on La Palma.This footage, released by the Spanish Ministry of Defence on Friday, shows the impact of the volcanic eruptions on the island. Credit: Ministerio Defensa via Storyful

  • 'Vigilante treatments': Anti-vaccine groups push people to leave ICUs

    Anti-vaccine Facebook groups have a new message for their community members: don’t go to the emergency room, and get your loved ones out of intensive care.

  • Nothing but ash and debris remain of this California town

    Months after the Dixie Fire tore through Greenville, California, incinerating most of the historic town, aerial video shows the entire area as a scorched wasteland.

  • Trial date set in Tinslee Lewis case; court to rule on Fort Worth toddler’s treatment

    Right to life groups, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others have weighed in on Tinslee’s case as a court considers whether Cook Children’s hospital must continue life support.

  • It's getting colder outside - it’s time to mouse-proof your home

    With colder temperatures around us, it’s a signal for wildlife to start heading indoors and that means your home is vulnerable. The biggest, but rather tiniest, critter to watch out for are rodents. The experts breakdown how to mouse-proof your home.

  • Spanish volcano eruption escalates, prompting evacuations and airport closure

    Seven days after a volcano on La Palma erupted, it remains explosive. The local airport shut down and hundreds are without a home.

  • European markets down as investors continue to fret about Evergrande

    Investors are focused on whether Evergrande will default as it tackles a debt crisis that has spooked markets.

  • S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases; planning how to live with COVID-19

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea has set a record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434, breaking the previous record set last month https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-koreas-daily-covid-19-cases-hit-record-surpassing-2200-health-minister-2021-08-10, as the country grapples with a wave of infections that began in early July, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Friday. The mortality rate and severe cases remain relatively low and steady at 0.82% and 309, respectively, helped largely by vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of severe COVID-19, KDCA said when reporting figures for Thursday. Figures for Friday will exceed Thursday's to set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases, as there were already 2,924 cases confirmed as of 9 p.m. Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

  • A 'thirsty' atmosphere is propelling Northern California's drought into the record books

    Increasing evaporative demand is escalating summertime drought severity in California and the West, according to climate researchers.

  • 'That's absurd': Bryson DeChambeau shows off ferocious power by smashing monster 417-yard drive

    You knew Bryson DeChambeau had some devilish sorcery planned when he lined up his body at a 45-degree angle from where the markers on the fifth tee were pointing.

  • Extreme weather disrupted almost half of JetBlue's flights on Thursday with cancellations continuing as the airline recovers

    JetBlue Airways canceled or delayed over half of its flights yesterday, leaving passengers stranded for hours.