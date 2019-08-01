Is Bastei Lübbe AG (FRA:BST) Potentially Undervalued?

Bastei Lübbe AG (FRA:BST), which is in the media business, and is based in Germany, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the DB over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Bastei Lübbe’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Bastei Lübbe worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bastei Lübbe today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €2.64, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Bastei Lübbe’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Bastei Lübbe generate?

DB:BST Past and Future Earnings, August 1st 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bastei Lübbe. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BST, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bastei Lübbe. You can find everything you need to know about Bastei Lübbe in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Bastei Lübbe, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

