Bastille invites listeners to escape in ‘Give Me The Future’

A woman recently took to social media to share the story of how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and then dumped her after she donated one of her kidneys to save his life. According to Le, her ex-boyfriend revealed that he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the age of 17 and was on dialysis since then, because his kidney function was less than 5%. Since she did not want to see him die, Le got tested to find out whether she was a compatible kidney donor.