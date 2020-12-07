Bastion Elevate Continues Growth Path Leading into 2021 by Promoting Staff and Announcing a Strategic New Hire for the PR and Social Media Digital Agency

Bastion Elevate

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Elevate, an award-winning, full-service public relations and social media digital agency, is excited to announce that the company has seen an 80% increase in revenue and is readying for more growth in 2021 with a strategic new hire and a recent promotion within an ever expanding, multi-talented team. The digital marketing agency, which is part of the international Bastion Collective, hired Olivia Riley as Account Manager and promoted Brenlyn D’Amore to Senior Account Manager.

“Our client roster is diverse and increasing to grow despite the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19. Due to our diligent planning and unique approach to communications, we’ve seen a burst in new client acquisition over the past six months,” said Shana Starr, CEO of Bastion Elevate. “Our top priorities are keeping the firm’s level of work high, our clients happy, and our team agile and creative to get the results Bastion Elevate is known for – Olivia and Brenlyn are just the team members we want to help us reach those goals for all of our clients.”

Riley brings with her communications and marketing experience in addition to a background in journalism and public relations. She specializes in public relations, social media strategy, copywriting, marketing communications and digital marketing. Before joining Bastion Elevate, Riley served at Professional Coin Grading Services, a division of Collectors Universe, as the organization's marketing coordinator and as the managing editor of Rare Coin Market Report Magazine. Prior to PCGS, she worked as a digital marketing strategist at a full-service digital marketing agency.

“I’m excited to join the dynamic and growing team at Bastion Elevate and to be working with a diverse range of clients from various industries,” Riley said. “I look forward to offering them additional support as we continue to deliver world-class service and brand management.”

D’Amore’s responsibilities include developing and executing public relations campaigns in addition to growing Bastion Elevate accounts and managing the day-to-day communications needs of its clients.

“I’m looking forward to assisting in the continued growth and excellent work we produce here at Bastion Elevate. Our superior media relations, one-of-a-kind content creation and thought leadership strategies are just a few of the key areas that set our agency apart. Client relations and campaign development and execution are some of the areas I plan to focus on in my expanded role,” said D’Amore.

To learn more about how Bastion Elevate and the Bastion Collective can help excel your business, please visit www.bastionelevate.com.

About Bastion Collective
Bastion Collective is a unique group of leading marketing and communications businesses that offer a powerful mix of expertise. The interconnected agency network provides unmatched capabilities and support with communications teams that can provide service in tandem or independently based on the needs of the client. Bastion Collective is a global agency with offices in Orange County, Los Angeles, New York, Australia and Shanghai. In the USA, Bastion is composed of integrated public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate, data and customer insights company Bastion db5 and digital agency Bastion Rare.

Media Contact:
Andrew King
Bastion Elevate
914-513-6895
andrew@bastionelevate.com


