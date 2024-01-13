Bastrop City Council OKs contract for Old Iron Bridge restoration

The city of Bastrop approved a $1.1 million contract to fund the design and permitting of the restoration of the Old Iron Bridge.

The Bastrop City Council on Jan. 9 approved a contract with an engineering firm, beginning the process of restoring the city’s iconic Old Iron Bridge.

The $1.1 million contract signed with Huitt-Zollars funds the design and permitting of the restoration. The city will fund any related construction costs separately. The contract is the first significant development in the restoration since another engineering firm, Kimley-Horn, conducted a condition assessment of the 100-year-old bridge in 2018.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the Kansas City Bridge Co. took about a year and a half to complete the bridge in 1923 for $167,500. Now, the city expects a completed design from Huitt-Zollars by next spring, with construction starting later that year.

“I can truly understand that this is an iconic structure within the community,” said Gregory McCaffery, the city’s assistant director of engineering and capital project management.

McCaffery said the city conducted condition assessments in 2014 and 2018, the latter of which resulted in the closure of its pedestrian walkway. The city applied for a Texas Department of Transportation grant to fund the bridge repairs in 2022 but did not receive it.

“The city desires to preserve (the bridge) and use the structure as a multi-modal transportation means … with the deck serving as a park with various amenities on top of the deck,” McCaffery said.

McCaffery mentioned the addition of a new deck and safety rails on the bridge. He said the city and Huitt-Zollars will have to coordinate the restoration with the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Historical Commission and the Army Corps of Engineers. Huitt-Zollars estimates a 20-month construction period, with the bridge tentatively reopening in the spring of 2027.

Council Member Cheryl Lee expressed concerns about the cost of the contract, which includes the third condition assessment of the bridge in 10 years. McCaffery said “the bulk of the cost is in design,” separating it from prior assessments.

“The intent of the reassessment is to take into account all of these studies that have been done,” he said. “Unfortunately, the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars doing assessments. (The reassessment) will give further guidance to the design engineers for what they need to design for the actual repairs.”

Gregory R. Wine, the executive vice president of Huitt-Zollars and project consultant, said his company is “the go-to firm” for historical engineering restorations. He said his company recently finished similar bridge projects in Alvin and along Texas 63 across the Sabine River.

Emergency well repair costs city

The council also approved an approximately $119,000 payment to Weisinger Inc., which repaired one of the city’s water wells on Thanksgiving. Curtis Hancock, the city’s director of public works, said the emergency repair over the holiday cost the city an additional $32,000.

“The well did go down on Thanksgiving so it did cost us a little extra because of that,” Hancock said. “If we didn’t get it fixed right away, we could have damaged wells on the other side of the river that supplement water over there.”

Hancock said the lifespan of the failed part in Well I, in Bob Bryant Park, is five to 10 years. City Manager Sylvia Carrillo said the city doesn’t keep a condition index, which tracks the state of the city’s infrastructure. She said the city’s new fleet and facilities division aims to address infrastructure issues like this in the future.

