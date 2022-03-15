Bastrop collects $100,000 in additional sales tax revenue this month compared to March 2021

Customers shop for a television during a Black Friday sale at Best Buy, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis. U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years. [AP PHOTO/DARRON CUMMINGS/FILE]

Bastrop collected $100,659 in additional sales tax revenue this month compared to March 2021, a 14.6% increase year over year, according to state comptroller data.

The city collected $791,530 in revenue this month. In March 2021 the city received $690,871 in revenue.

So far this year, Bastrop has collected $2.79 million in total revenue, up 20.6% compared to the $2.31 million it had collected during the same time period in 2021.

March revenue allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

Smithville had the highest percentage growth in sales tax revenue this month compared to the same month last year. The city collected $68,204 in revenue, a 30.6% increase compared to the $52,210 it collected in March 2021. It collected nearly $16,000 in additional revenue this month.

So far this year, Smithville has collected $224,454 in total revenue, up 25% compared to the $179,428 it had collected during the same three months last year.

Elgin collected $251,603 in sales tax revenue this month, a 19% increase or $40,276 more than its $211,327 collection in March 2021.

So far this year, Elgin has collected $858,846 in total sales tax revenue, up 22.73% compared to the $699,781 it collected during the same time period last year.

Bastrop County, which collects a half cent from every taxable dollar spent within its borders, collected $504,685 in sales tax revenue this month, up 16% compared to the $434,903 it collected in March 2021. The county collected $69,782 in additional revenue year over year.

In this first quarter of 2022, the county has collected $1.82 million in total revenue, up 24.9% compared to the $1.46 million it had collected during the same three months in 2021.

Statewide, the comptroller’s office is sending $913.3 million in local sales tax allocations to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts this month. The revenue allocations this month mark a 19.8% increase year over year.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Sales taxes: Bastrop's March revenue $100,000 greater year over year