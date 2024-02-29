Bastrop to hire engineers, surveyors to expedite public works projects

Bastrop City Manager Sylvia Carrillo said having engineering and surveying options to fill in gaps in city projects should expedite delayed projects.

The Bastrop City Council unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday allowing the city to hire engineers and surveyors to complete engineering projects already past their due dates.

City Manager Sylvia Carrillo said she hopes to hire professional service providers for city projects eligible for funding under the American Rescue Plan grant and Community Development Block Grants.

“The city stands to lose a significant amount of grant funds if we don’t get those projects over the finish line,” Carrillo said. “So I need to bring in the calvary to get them over the finish line.”

The Professional Service Procurement Act governs how cities hire certain vendors based on who is most qualified for an individual project, according to City Attorney Alan Bojorquez. Carrillo said she would hire various engineers and surveyors for different projects. She said having a variety of options to fill in gaps in city projects should expedite delayed projects.

“We use the same firms (we’ve worked with previously) because they were on our list,” Carrillo said. “(If the first firm) had other projects and couldn’t meet our deadline, I would like to have somebody else on deck to take that project so it doesn’t have to wait in a queue.”

The City Council also unanimously approved allocating $18,700 of hotel occupancy tax funds for the annual Corvette Invasion. The car show is scheduled to take place the weekend of July 19, and its organizers expect 1,000 attendees, according to their application for hotel tax funds. The car show markets itself as the “largest Corvette car show in Texas” on its website.

The car show’s organizers originally requested $20,000 from the city. However, City Manager Sylvia Carrillo said only $18,700 of their expenses qualify for HOT funds.

“(Their HOT-eligible expenses) may equal $20,000, but I’m hesitant to have the council approve something that I’m not sure about,” Carrillo said. “To play it safe, I would allow the council to say $18,700, and then if I need to bring something back, I can bring something back to bridge the gap to $20,000.”

Additionally, the City Council allowed the Parks Board to change its name to better match the department it oversees. The board voted to request the council to change its name at its meeting on Feb. 1. It will become the Parks & Recreation Board.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bastrop to hire engineers, surveyors to expedite public works projects