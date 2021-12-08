Bastrop man arrested in connection with Grambling homecoming shooting

A Bastrop man was arrested Monday in connection to the Oct. 17 deadly shooting that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University during its Homecoming Week.

Zyheim Butcher, 19, was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said. The bail is set at $3 million.

According to the affidavit, Butcher was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas and transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

The shooting, which occurred Oct. 17 in the quad area of GSU's campus, left a non-student dead and a student injured. Another suspect, identified as Ahmad Green, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

