Bastrop man dies in fiery crash near Holloway in Rapides Parish

A Morehouse Parish man died early Friday morning when he ran off La. Highway 28 East and his commercial Freightliner caught on fire, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on La. 28 East near the Holloway community. The man was identified as Byron Williams Jr., 62, of Bastrop.

The news release states Williams was driving west when he ran off the road and hit a culvert and fence. The 2014 Freightliner then caught on fire.

Williams died at the scene.

The crash, the 20th fatal wreck of 2022 in the 10-parish Troop E region, remains under investigation. Williams' death is the year's 21st fatality.

